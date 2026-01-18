BDA Exits Maintenance Role, Transfers 8 Developed Layouts To Greater Bengaluru Authority

The Urban Development Department has issued an official order to hand over a total of eight layouts developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), including various blocks of Banashankari 6th Stage and Anjanapura Township, to the respective city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

According to this order, Blocks 1 to 11 of Banashankari 6th Stage, the extended layouts of Banashankari 6th Stage (4th H, B, and T blocks), Jayaprakash Narayan Nagar (J.P. Nagar) 8th and 9th phases, Anjanapura Township layout, Anjanapura extended layout, Blocks 1 to 6 of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Layout, and Blocks 7 to 9 of Sir M. Visvesvaraya extended layout are to be handed over to the city corporations.

Site Inspection Before Handover Process

The order specifies that these eight layouts must be handed over to the respective city corporations for future maintenance in their current condition. Before the handover process, officials from BDA, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and the concerned city corporations must conduct a joint site inspection and sign a confirmation report.

Full Authority for Corporations to Collect All Outstanding Taxes

The respective city corporations have been given full authority to collect outstanding property taxes and other taxes in the transferred layouts. The order states that if infrastructure such as roads, parks, and open spaces are not fully developed at the time of handover, the BDA must pay 50% of the cost required for that development to the city corporations. This rule also applies to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Strict instructions have been given not to use the funds deposited for basic infrastructure development for any other purpose. Along with the 50% amount provided by the BDA, the concerned city corporations and the Water Board must provide the remaining 50% from their own grants and carry out the works through an ESCROW account.

The city corporations must maintain all records related to the transferred layouts. It has been instructed to publish details of parks, open spaces, and playgrounds in the state gazette. After the handover process is complete, the distribution of 'khata' for sites and houses and tax collection will be the responsibility of the respective city corporations.

However, the order clearly states that if there are any disputes regarding the ownership of Civic Amenity (CA) sites as per the rules, such areas should be excluded from the handover process.