Ramayana FIRST Look Posters: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer's Character Posters To Release On THIS Month

Ramayana FIRST Look Posters: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana is shaping up to be Bollywood's grandest mythological spectacle. With poster reveals, post-production updates, and release plans making headlines, here's the latest buzz around the film

The much-anticipated Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, continues to generate excitement among fans. According to recent media reports, the first official character posters of the film could be unveiled in March 2026. The posters are expected to present Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Sources suggest that the makers are planning to align the reveal with Ram Navami celebrations, making it a symbolic launch. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the production team yet. Ram Navami in 2026 falls on March 27, making it a likely date for the first visual reveal.

Updates from industry reports indicate that the editing work for the first part of Ramayana has already been completed. The team has now shifted focus to extensive visual effects work, which is expected to continue for several months. Producer Namit Malhotra and his team are reportedly aiming to finalize the complete cut of Ramayana: Part One by summer 2026. This timeline is being followed to ensure the film is ready for a grand theatrical release during Diwali 2026. The project is being mounted on a massive scale, with VFX playing a crucial role in bringing the epic to life.

Ramayana features a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor headlines the film as Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash steps into the powerful role of Ravana. Sunny Deol is set to play Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey will appear as Lakshman. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Mandodri and Surpanakha. Other key cast members include Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is being made in two parts. Part One is scheduled for a worldwide Diwali 2026 release, while Part Two is planned to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.