Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Her Mom For Not Letting Her Audition For 'The Exorcist' When She Was 12
However, her mother, Janet Leigh, shut down the opportunity, protecting her then 12-year-old daughter from early fame and any potential trauma that came with starring in one of the scariest movies ever made, reports 'Variety'.
During a recent appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the actress said that a producer wanted her to audition for 'The Exorcist'.
“He called my mom and said, 'Hey, I'm producing the movie of the book 'The Exorcist'. Will you let Jamie audition for it?' And at the time I was probably 12 and, like, cute and kind of sassy and I had some personality and I'm sure he saw me at a party and was like, 'Oh, she'd be funny.' And my mother said, 'No'”.
She then told the show host,“My mom really wanted me to have, thank God, a childhood, which I understand you didn't get. You didn't get that option”.
Barrymore's first role was in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'. She was just seven years old playing Elliot's younger sister. Linda Blair would ultimately be cast as the possessed child, Regan.
She was nominated at the 1974 Academy Awards for best supporting actor for the role. Curtis would eventually become synonymous with the horror genre, first breaking out in the 1978 classic“Halloween” at age 19.
In the coming years, Curtis starred in films like 'The Fog', 'Prom Night', and 'Terror Train'. She most recently reprised her 1978 'Halloween' role, Laurie, for 2022's 'Halloween Ends'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment