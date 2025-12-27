The Arraiján Mayor's Office Will Take Legal Action Regarding The Road Blockage To The Beach

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Through a statement, the Mayor's Office of the Arraiján district announced that it will sanction those responsible for blocking public access to Vista Alegre beach. A video circulating on the social media accounts of the municipality of Arraiján shows a dump truck depositing large rocks on the dirt road leading to this beach. According to the statement, municipal officials had recently removed a fence that was“improperly obstructing passage” to the beach area. The blocking of the road is considered an“unauthorized and malicious intervention” to prevent free access and proper use of this public space by the community.

“As a municipal administration, we will not allow any individual, arbitrarily or in bad faith, to obstruct spaces that belong to everyone,” the statement said. He adds that the rocks will be removed and the area will remain free, accessible and protected for the enjoyment of the public. Since the beginning of this year, Mayor Stefany Peñalba has initiated a process of recovering public spaces in various parts of the district, which has involved the removal of commercial premises. In May of this year, the National Geographic Institute“Tommy Guardia” delimited the ordinary high tide line and the beach easement area.