Received SBI Rewards Message, Beware! Govt Warns Users, Says Bank Never Sends Links Or APK Files Over SMS Or Whatsapp

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a fact-check report for State Bank of India (SBI) customers, warning them against a fraudulent message circulating online.

In a post on social media, the PIB cautioned users about messages asking recipients to download and install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards, urging people to remain vigilant as such links are part of an ongoing SMS and WhatsApp scam.

“Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? SBI never sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp," PIB noted in the social media post.

PIB also urged not to download unknown files or click on such links.

PIB also attached a screenshot of the fake message as an example of the kind of deceptive messages that the scammers are using to lure and trap customers.

The message stated,“FAKE - Dear value customer, your SBI net banking reward points ( ₹9980.00) will expire today! Now redeem through SBI reward app install and claim your reward by cash deposit in your account.”

Repeated warnings by SBI and PIB

This is not the first time such scams have been flagged, with both the government and SBI repeatedly issuing warnings to alert customers. These advisories have been released earlier as well to raise awareness and prevent losses due to frauds.

Just last month, SBI released a similar warning for its customers about an ongoing online scam. The public sector bank asked them not to click on links or download APK files to redeem“reward points”.

Shortly before SBI's warning, PIB also came up with a social media post to warn the public about fraudsters who may harm them through such links and messages.

Rising cases of online fraud

Such scam incidents have become almost routine today, with fraudsters constantly devising news ways to exploit unsuspecting customers on various platforms. They often do this using messages, links and phone calls.

Despite repeated warnings from companies and government agencies, many people continue to fall prey to these schemes. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that bank frauds surged to ₹36,014 crore in 2024-25, a 194% increase in value compared to the previous year, Mint reported earlier.

To tackle these rising cases of fraud, regulators, banks, payment platforms, tech companies, card firms and even telecom companies are now working together to build a system that can stop scams early and help catch those behind them, Mint reported.