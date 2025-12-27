Thailandcambodia Temporary Ceasefire Enters Into Force

MENAFN - AzerNews) Thailand and Cambodia have signed a joint document to restore a ceasefire along their shared border following 20 days of intense fighting,reports, citing foreign media.

According to Thailand's state broadcaster Thai PBS, the agreement was signed by Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Nakphanit and Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seyha. The ceasefire is set to take effect from December 27.

Earlier, authorities from both countries announced that they had reached an understanding on the terms of a temporary ceasefire, expected to initially last 72 hours starting Saturday. Any extension of the ceasefire will require approval from Thailand's National Security Council.

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces resumed on December 8. Several days later, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the two sides had agreed to halt military operations and return to the peace agreement signed in October. Negotiations on restoring the ceasefire formally began on December 24.

The latest agreement is seen as a key step toward de-escalating tensions and stabilizing the situation along the Thailand–Cambodia border.