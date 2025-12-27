Partners Assure Zelensky Of Support German Government
"At the initiative of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday evening briefed a number of heads of state and government, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO, on the upcoming peace talks with US President Donald Trump," he said.
Zelensky is currently in the United States and informed the so-called Berlin Group about the state of the negotiations.Read also: Zelensky, EU leaders to discuss peace in Ukraine
According to Kornelius, 11 heads of state and government from Europe and Canada, along with the leaders of NATO and the EU, assured Ukraine of their full support and emphasized their commitment to close cooperation with the United States to achieve a strong and just peace in Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky arrived in Canada on Saturday. His meeting with President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place in the United States on Sunday.
