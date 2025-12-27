Police Investigate Shooting Incident In Amman's Fourth Circle Tunnel

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that the Central Amman Police received a report Saturday evening regarding a vehicle driver firing shots inside the Fourth Circle tunnel in central Amman.The vehicle was reportedly traveling with several other vehicles. Investigations have been launched to verify the report and the information contained therein.

