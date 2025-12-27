Photos: Zabeel Park Turns 20 How Attraction Has Grown To Host Dubai's Biggest Celebrations
On any given evening, Zabeel Park reflects a familiar Dubai story - children playing, joggers running around the pathways, families seated on picnic mats and people using the barbecue facilities. Today, the iconic park turns 20.
For many, the park is a nostalgic reminder of their childhood and school picnics. Beyond that, Zabeel Park has played host to several high-profile events and tourist attractions. From being home to the Dubai Frame and Dinosaur Park to hosting the Dubai Yoga, which marked the finale of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the park has been at the heart of the city's biggest celebrations.
Here is a throwback of how the park has grown in the last 20 years:
