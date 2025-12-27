Reopening GENIUS Act: A 'Red Line' That Could Shake The Crypto World

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase CEO Rejects Reopening of GENIUS Act, Warns of Political Pressures Against Stablecoins

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, has strongly opposed any efforts to revisit or amend the GENIUS Act, asserting that such moves would cross a significant“red line.” In a recent post on X, Armstrong accused traditional banks of leveraging political influence to impede the growth of stablecoins and fintech platforms, highlighting concerns over fair competition within the financial ecosystem.

Armstrong expressed concern over the banking sector's ability to lobby Congress openly without repercussions, emphasizing Coinbase 's commitment to resist legislative changes aimed at dismantling the current regulatory framework.“We won't let anyone reopen GENIUS,” he declared. He also predicted that banks would eventually recognize the lucrative potential of stablecoins, possibly lobbying in favor of allowing interest payments and yield benefits on stablecoin holdings-an effort he considers both unethical and counterproductive.

The GENIUS Act, passed after months of legislative negotiations, currently prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest directly to holders. However, it permits platforms and third-party entities to offer rewards, creating a complex environment for asset issuance and utilization. The act aims to balance innovation with regulation, but it faces opposition from traditional banking interests who view stablecoin yields as a threat to their longstanding reserve earnings.

Armstrong's comments follow a critique from Max Avery, a board member of Digital Ascension Group, who argued that proposed amendments could extend beyond banning direct interest payments to also restricting“rewards” mechanisms-that is, indirect yield-sharing offered by third-party platforms. He pointed out that while banks earn approximately 4% interest on reserves parked at the Federal Reserve, consumers typically see minimal returns on traditional savings accounts. In contrast, stablecoin platforms that share some of that yield with users pose a challenge to this traditional banking model.

Avery dismissed concerns about“community bank deposits,” citing research indicating no significant outflow of depositors from smaller banks. He suggests that regulatory efforts are primarily driven by the banks' desire to maintain control over yield mechanisms, which could threaten traditional banking revenues.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers are focusing on tax reforms related to stablecoins. A recent discussion draft proposes to exempt small stablecoin transactions-up to $200-from capital gains taxes, aiming to ease the tax burden for everyday crypto users. The legislation also proposes deferring income recognition on staking rewards and mining gains for up to five years, reflecting a broader effort to foster innovation and adoption within the digital asset space.

