Saudi Heritage Commission Records GCC Building In National Urban Heritage Register
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Heritage Commission announced on Saturday the registration of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat building in the National Urban Heritage Register.
According to a statement from the Commission, the registration of the GCC building recognizes it as a landmark of modern urban heritage, within a national framework dedicated to identifying, documenting, and preserving architectural landmarks as part of the Kingdom's urban heritage.
The Secretary-General of the GCC stated that the current Secretariat building, constructed in 1987, is a continuation of the previous headquarters, which have long witnessed pivotal moments in joint Gulf initiatives.
He added that the Secretariat has hosted thousands of meetings, gatherings, and events that have contributed to strengthening cooperation and integration among GCC member states.
The Secretary-General emphasized that the building's inclusion in the National Urban Heritage Register honors its historical role, documents its journey, and affirms its position as a longstanding cultural and civilizational institution. (end)
kns
kns
