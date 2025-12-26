SGIT Empowers Sustainable Development Through Excellent Governance And Responsible Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, State Grid Information & Telecommunication Co., Ltd., a listed company controlled by State Grid Information and Telecommunication Industry Group (SGIT), while actively fostering the digitalization and intelligent development of the energy sector, was selected as one of the“Top 100 Central Enterprise Pioneers of China's ESG Listed Companies (2025)” by China Media Group (CMG) and received the“Cailianshe ESG Excellent Central Enterprise Taurus Award” by virtue of its systematic ESG framework and outstanding practices in environmental, social, and corporate governance.

Continuously Improving the ESG Governance System

SGIT commits to deeply integrating the ESG principles into its corporate strategy and daily operations. Through the establishment of a robust governance framework and a systematic operation plan, the company assures that the sustainable development requirements are fully embedded in management decision-making and business development, thereby transforming exemplary governance into the core motivation for long-term growth.

Innovating Green Development Practices

Focusing on technology innovation, the company deeply roots the green and low-carbon principles into its contribution to the industrial foundation. By building advanced digital platforms and solutions, the company provides critical support for optimizing energy allocation within the power grid, facilitating the green transformation of industries, and enabling the scientific decision-making process in support of the country's“dual carbon” goals. The company also actively explores collaboration within carbon markets, enabling the transition of energy systems toward high-efficiency, clean, and low-carbon development.

Actively Fulfilling Social Responsibilities

SGIT aims to construct a harmonious and sustainable development ecosystem. Adhering to the people-oriented approach, the company safeguards employees' rights and interests and extends its responsibility and requirements across the supply chain and to business partners. In response to the key national strategies, it carries out public welfare initiatives in areas like Rural Revitalization, shares the outcomes of development with society, and internalizes the fulfillment of social responsibilities as a cornerstone of trust and a comprehensive value for corporate development.