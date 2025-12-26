403
UN Peacekeeper Injured By Israeli Occupation Fire In Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Friday that one of its soldiers was wounded by heavy machine gun fire from Israeli occupation forces during a patrol near the Blue Line in southern Lebanon.
This morning, heavy machine gunfire from the Israeli forces positions south of the Blue Line impacted close to a UNIFIL patrol inspecting a roadblock in the village of Bastarra. The gunfire followed a grenade explosion nearby, the UN peacekeeping force said in a statement.
"While there was no damage to UNIFIL assets, the sound of the gunfire and the explosion left one peacekeeper slightly injured with ear concussion," added the statement.
The UNIFIL noted that in a separate incident today, in the village of Kfar Shouba, another peacekeeping patrol carrying out a routine operational task also reported machine gunfire from the Israeli occupation side in immediate proximity to their position.
UNIFIL said it had informed the Israeli occupation forces about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line.
"Attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701," it said. (end)
