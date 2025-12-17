J&K Sees Rise In Cybercrime As Digital Use Expands

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a steady increase in cybercrime cases over the past three years, rising from 154 cases in 2021 to 173 in 2022 and further to 185 in 2023, the Union government informed Parliament.

The data was shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, citing figures compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The ministry said the upward trend in cyber offences reflects a broader national pattern linked to the rapid expansion of digital transactions, online services and internet use.

The MHA said cybercrimes reported in Jammu and Kashmir include online financial frauds, phishing attempts and misuse of digital platforms, with crimes affecting women and children remaining a key area of concern.

While law and order is a state and Union Territory subject, the Centre said it is extending technical, institutional and financial assistance to Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen cybercrime detection, investigation and prosecution.

Citizens in the Union Territory can report cyber offences through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, which forwards complaints to the concerned police units for registration of FIRs and further action, the ministry said.

To tackle online financial fraud, the government highlighted the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, supported by the toll-free helpline 1930. The system enables prompt reporting and real-time blocking of fraudulent transactions. Till October 31, 2025, more than ₹7,130 crore has been saved nationwide in over 23 lakh complaints by preventing the siphoning of defrauded funds. The facility is also available to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre functions as a central platform for coordination among law enforcement agencies, banks, payment intermediaries, telecom service providers and digital platforms. A dedicated Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre under this framework facilitates real-time cooperation between police and financial institutions, including in cases linked to Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of enforcement measures, the Centre said more than 11.14 lakh SIM cards and nearly 2.96 lakh mobile device identifiers have been blocked across the country based on police inputs to disrupt cyber fraud networks, many of which operate across state and national borders.

The government has also set up a Cyber Multi Agency Centre to address cyber espionage, misuse of emerging technologies and threats with national security implications. Jammu and Kashmir Police are among the beneficiaries of intelligence sharing, cyber forensics support and coordinated threat assessments through this platform.