Subhash Ghai Calls Salman Khan 'A Real Hero & A True Friend' As He Wishes Him On His 60Th Birthday

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai penned a special birthday wish for 'Bandra Boy' Salman Khan.

Reflecting on Khan's immense love and dedication for his family and friends, Ghai pointed out that the 'Sultan' actor still lives in a one BHK flat even after ruling Bollywood for so many years.

The director also posted a video of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link which was lit up in a tribute to Khan on his 60th birthday.

His heartfelt birthday wish for the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor read, "A national super star shines today at bandra sea link celebrating his 60 th birthday being a bandra boy since his birth. He has stayed with his family as his fist love n did stand by them always. He is also a true friend of friends even in their bad times when today it's a transactional friendship in mumbai...He still stays in one bedroom hall for decades (Hug emoji) amazing. (sic)"

Calling Khan a real hero, Ghai added, "He is real HERO for me with his innocence with his righteous ness. N I love him like my family so he does. So me n my family wish him very happy birthday with sincere blessings n much love. Stay long stay healthy stay happyDearest ladla...Subhash Ghai n family."

Refreshing your memory, Ghai directed and produced "Yuvvraaj" featuring Khan back in 2008. The project also starred Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Zayed Khan in crucial roles, along with others.

Khan celebrated his 60th birthday by cutting cake with the paparazzi outside his Panvel farmhouse.

He was also seen kicking in his birthday with his family and friends from the industry at the farmhouse. His family members such as father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, sister Arpita Khan and family, brother Arbaaz Khan and family were a part of the celebration.

Additionally, many celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, Genelia Deshmukh, MS Dhoni, Tabu, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Huma Qureshi were also spotted joining Khan on his special day.