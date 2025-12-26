MCG Tactical The Boar Green Laser Boresighter: What Hunters Should Know Before Buying

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent Analysis Examines Multi-Caliber Alignment Device as Shooters Prepare Optics for 2026 Season

As hunters and sport shooters prepare their firearms for the 2026 season, many are evaluating tools designed to streamline the often frustrating process of initial scope alignment. Among the options available in the current market is the Boar Green Laser Boresighter from MCG Tactical, a Texas-based company that has positioned the device as a multi-caliber option for initial optic-to-bore alignment before live-fire zeroing.

Understanding What Laser Boresighting Actually Does

Before examining any specific product, shooters should understand what laser boresighting can and cannot accomplish. This distinction is critical for setting realistic expectations.

What Boresighting Is Designed to Do:

Laser boresighting is an initial alignment process that helps shooters get their optic "on paper" before firing live ammunition. The device projects a laser beam from the barrel, providing a reference point for adjusting scope crosshairs or red dot placement. In general firearms education guidance, this process is intended to approximate the point of impact at a given distance, reducing the number of live rounds required for final zeroing.

What Boresighting Does Not Replace:

Industry experts consistently emphasize that boresighting is a starting point, not an endpoint. Factors including bullet trajectory, ammunition variations, and environmental conditions mean that live-fire adjustment remains necessary for achieving true zero. No boresighter, regardless of brand or price point, eliminates the need to confirm final point-of-impact and true zero with live fire.

Common firearms reference guidance notes that boresighted rifles will typically shoot below the boresighted point and the process is meant to approximate actual points of impact, specifically getting shots on paper so adjustments can be made efficiently. Live ammunition must still be fired to fine-tune the sighting process.

This context is important for evaluating any boresighting product, including the MCG Tactical Boar.

MCG Tactical Boar Green Laser Boresighter: Product Overview

According to MCG Tactical, the Boar Green Laser Boresighter is designed to assist with initial optic-to-bore alignment, helping shooters establish a starting reference point before live-fire zeroing. The company markets the device to hunters, sport shooters, and firearm owners seeking a preliminary alignment tool for new optic installations or post-transport verification.

Stated Features (Per Manufacturer):

According to the company's product information, the Boar includes:

Multi-Caliber Compatibility: The company states the device works with calibers ranging from.17 HMR to.50 caliber, as well as 12-gauge shotguns, through the use of interchangeable adapters included with purchase. Universal adapter fit can vary based on chamber tolerances and firearm manufacturing differences.

Green Laser Visibility: The device uses a green laser rather than red. Green lasers are generally more visible to the human eye in daylight conditions, which the company suggests makes outdoor use more practical.

Adapter System: According to MCG Tactical, the kit includes multiple adapters to fit various caliber chambers, allowing one device to serve multiple firearms.

Portable Design: The company positions the product as suitable for home use, range use, or field verification.

How the Device Works (Per Manufacturer Claims)

According to MCG Tactical's product description, the boresighting process with the Boar follows this general approach:

The laser unit is inserted into the firearm's chamber using the appropriate caliber adapter. When activated, the device projects a green laser dot downrange. The shooter then adjusts their optic until the reticle or dot aligns with the projected laser point at a chosen distance.

The company claims this process can establish initial alignment as a starting reference point, though as noted above, industry standards indicate live-fire confirmation remains necessary for achieving true zero with any boresighting method.

The company emphasizes that this process is intended for preliminary alignment only and does not replace live-fire zeroing under actual shooting conditions.

Who May Find This Type of Product Useful

Based on the product's stated capabilities and general boresighting applications, certain shooter profiles may find value in this category of tool.

Hunters Mounting New Optics:

Shooters who have recently installed a new scope or red dot sight face the challenge of initial alignment. Without some form of boresighting, the first shots fired may land far from the point of aim, potentially off the target entirely. A boresighter can reduce the ammunition and time required to get on paper.

Shooters Managing Multiple Firearms:

Those who own several rifles in different calibers may appreciate a universal system that works across their collection. According to MCG Tactical, the included adapter system is designed to accommodate this use case.

Budget-Conscious Ammunition Users:

With ammunition costs varying by caliber and region, some shooters look for ways to reduce rounds expended during initial setup. A boresighter addresses the initial alignment phase, potentially reducing the live rounds needed for final adjustment.

Hunters Checking Alignment After Transport:

Rifle scopes can shift during vehicle transport or after being bumped. Some hunters use boresighters to check whether the optic's alignment appears consistent with prior setup, recognizing that live-fire confirmation is required for true zero verification.

New Firearm Owners:

Those new to shooting may find the boresighting process less intimidating than attempting to zero through live fire alone, particularly if they have limited experience with scope adjustment.

Who May Want to Consider Other Options

Transparency about limitations helps readers make informed decisions. This product category may not suit everyone.

Shooters Requiring True Zero Without Live Fire:

No boresighter provides true zero. Shooters who expect to mount a scope, use a boresighter, and achieve precise accuracy without firing live rounds will be disappointed with any product in this category. Boresighting establishes a starting reference point only.

Those Who Prefer Caliber-Specific Tools:

Some shooters prefer boresighters machined specifically for their caliber rather than universal adapter systems. Caliber-specific options may offer tighter chamber fit, though they require separate purchases for each firearm.

Shooters With Access to Convenient Range Facilities:

Those with easy access to a shooting range where they can zero efficiently may find boresighting unnecessary. The value proposition increases for shooters who face longer drives to range facilities or limited range availability.

Professional or Competition Precision Shooters:

High-level precision shooters typically have established zeroing protocols and may prefer optical collimators or other professional-grade alignment tools. Consumer-grade laser boresighters serve a different market segment.

Examining the Green Laser Consideration

The Boar uses a green laser rather than the red lasers found in many budget boresighters. This distinction merits examination.

Visibility Factors:

Green light falls in a portion of the visible spectrum where human eyes are generally more sensitive, particularly in daylight conditions. This typically makes green laser dots easier to see outdoors compared to red lasers of similar power output.

Practical Implications:

For shooters who boresight outdoors or in well-lit indoor spaces, green visibility may offer advantages. For those boresighting in dim garages or indoor ranges, the difference may be less pronounced.

Battery and Cost Considerations:

Green laser modules historically consumed more battery power than red, though technology has improved. Green laser boresighters also typically cost more than red equivalents at comparable quality levels.

Understanding Boresighting Limitations

Responsible product analysis requires acknowledging inherent limitations of boresighting technology, regardless of specific brand.

Distance Limitations:

Laser dot size increases with distance due to beam divergence. At close ranges, dots appear small and precise. At extended distances, dots become larger and less defined. Most boresighting is performed at relatively short distances for this reason.

Alignment Versus True Zero:

Boresighting aligns the bore axis with the optic's point of aim at one specific distance as a starting reference. Bullet trajectory involves arc, meaning the point of impact changes with distance. A rifle boresighted at 25 yards will not be zeroed at 100 yards without live-fire adjustment. Understanding this distinction prevents unrealistic expectations.

Chamber Fit Variations:

Universal adapter systems must accommodate manufacturing tolerances across many calibers. Fit quality can vary. If a boresighter does not seat consistently in a particular chamber, alignment accuracy decreases.

Environmental Factors:

Bright sunlight can wash out laser visibility even with green lasers. Extreme temperatures can affect battery performance and laser output.

Company Background: MCG Tactical

Understanding the company behind a product helps inform purchasing decisions.

According to the company's website and published contact materials, MCG Tactical is associated with My Crisis Gear in Plano, Texas. The company offers various tactical and outdoor products through direct-to-consumer sales.

Contact Information (Per Company Website):

According to the company's published information:

Address: 3100 Technology Drive, Suite 200, Plano, Texas 75074

Phone: +1-888-509-0917

Email:...

Hours: According to the website, Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM

Return Policy (Per Company Claims):

According to MCG Tactical, the company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on purchases. Prospective buyers should verify current terms directly with the company before ordering, as policies may change.

Company details, policies, and product specifications referenced in this article are presented as stated by the company and should be verified on the official MCG Tactical / My Crisis Gear website.

Important Note on Business Verification:

Prospective buyers conducting due diligence should be aware that MCG Tactical is not currently accredited by the Better Business Bureau. This is not uncommon for smaller direct-to-consumer retailers, as BBB accreditation is voluntary and involves fees. However, buyers who prioritize BBB accreditation in their purchasing decisions should factor this into their evaluation.

Some consumer reports online note that an optional add-on or continuity-style offer may appear during checkout; readers may want to review all checkout selections carefully before submitting payment.

Pricing Context

According to the company's website at the time of this publication, the Boar Green Laser Boresighter is offered at various price points depending on current promotions and quantity selected. The company advertises free shipping on orders.

Prospective buyers should verify current pricing directly on the official MCG Tactical product page, as promotional pricing and availability can change. The price points observed place this product in the budget-to-mid-range category for laser boresighters.

For context, laser boresighters on the broader market range from under twenty dollars for basic red laser models to over one hundred dollars for premium options from established optics brands.

Comparing Boresighting Methods

Shooters evaluating the Boar should understand how laser boresighting compares to alternative methods.

Traditional Bore Sighting (Visual):

The oldest method involves removing the bolt from a bolt-action rifle, looking through the bore at a target, then adjusting the scope to match. This costs nothing but only works with certain action types and requires a stable rest.

Optical Collimators:

These devices attach to the muzzle and project a grid pattern viewed through the scope. Generally more expensive than laser boresighters, they are often preferred by gunsmiths and professionals.

Magnetic Boresighters:

These attach externally to the barrel via magnets. They can work with firearms that cannot accept chamber-insert designs but may be affected by barrel profile variations.

Laser Boresighters (Chamber Insert):

This category, which includes the Boar, inserts into the chamber like a cartridge and projects a laser. They work with most action types and offer quick setup.

Gunsmith Services:

Many gun shops offer boresighting services, typically for a modest fee. This provides professional alignment without equipment purchase but requires a trip to the shop.

Each method has tradeoffs. Laser boresighters offer convenience and portability. Traditional methods cost less. Professional services provide expertise. The appropriate choice depends on individual circumstances and preferences.

Realistic Expectations for Any Boresighter Purchase

Setting appropriate expectations prevents disappointment regardless of which product a shooter selects.

Expect to Get on Paper, Not Achieve True Zero:

A boresighter should help get your first shots somewhere on the target at a reasonable distance, providing a starting reference point. Expect to make live-fire adjustments from there to achieve actual zero.

Expect Some Learning Curve:

First-time users may need practice with setup and alignment. Reading instructions and watching tutorials can help.

Expect Caliber-Specific Results May Vary:

Universal systems work across many calibers, but fit and alignment may be better with some calibers than others based on adapter tolerances.

Expect to Verify with Live Fire:

Any responsible boresighter manufacturer or reviewer will emphasize that live-fire confirmation is necessary. Products or marketing that suggest otherwise should be viewed skeptically.

Questions Prospective Buyers Should Consider

Before purchasing any boresighter, shooters should ask themselves several questions.

How many firearms will I use this with?

Multi-caliber systems like the Boar offer value for those with diverse collections. Single-firearm owners might consider caliber-specific options.

Where will I typically boresight?

Outdoor users may benefit more from green laser visibility. Indoor-only users may find red lasers adequate.

What is my budget?

Boresighters range from budget to premium. More expensive does not always mean better for a given use case, but very cheap options may have quality or consistency issues.

How much do I value convenience versus precision?

Those wanting the fastest possible initial alignment may prefer laser boresighters. Those prioritizing precision may prefer optical collimators or professional services.

Have I researched the specific company?

Checking reviews, company reputation, and return policies before purchase is prudent for any online retailer.

The Role of Boresighting in Overall Rifle Setup

For perspective, boresighting is one step in the complete rifle setup process.

Step One: Proper Scope Mounting

Before boresighting matters, the scope must be correctly mounted with appropriate rings, proper eye relief, and level reticle. Poor mounting cannot be corrected by boresighting.

Step Two: Initial Alignment (Boresighting)

This is where tools like the Boar apply. The goal is rough alignment that gets first shots on target.

Step Three: Live-Fire Zero

Actual ammunition fired at a known distance, with adjustments made based on point of impact. This is where true zero is achieved.

Step Four: Ongoing Alignment Checks

Periodic checks to assess whether alignment appears consistent, with live-fire confirmation if any concerns arise.

Step Five: Maintenance and Re-verification

Ongoing assessment after transport, use, or environmental exposure, with live-fire zeroing whenever true accuracy confirmation is needed.

A boresighter addresses step two. It does not replace or diminish the importance of the other steps.

Seasonal Timing Considerations

The timing of this analysis, late December 2025, is relevant for several reasons.

Post-Holiday Setup:

Many shooters receive new optics, firearms, or accessories during the holiday season. Those setting up new equipment may find boresighters useful for initial alignment.

Pre-Season Preparation:

Hunters planning for 2026 seasons may use the winter months to prepare equipment. Early preparation allows time for range visits and any necessary adjustments.

New Year Gear Organization:

Some shooters use the new year as motivation to organize, maintain, and verify their firearms. Boresighting can be part of that process.

Gift Card Utilization:

Those who received gift cards may be researching practical accessories. Boresighters represent a functional tool purchase rather than a novelty item.

Final Considerations

The MCG Tactical Boar Green Laser Boresighter represents one option in a product category that serves a specific purpose: initial optic-to-bore alignment to reduce ammunition expenditure and range time during the setup process before live-fire zeroing.

According to the company, the product offers multi-caliber compatibility, green laser visibility, and a 60-day guarantee. These claims should be verified directly with the company before purchase.

Like all boresighters, this product is designed for initial alignment only. Live-fire zero confirmation remains necessary regardless of boresighter brand or quality.

Prospective buyers should conduct their own research, including reviewing current pricing, verifying company policies, and reading multiple sources before making a purchasing decision. Those who prioritize purchasing from BBB-accredited businesses should factor that consideration into their evaluation.

For shooters who have identified a genuine need for a boresighting tool and have determined that a multi-caliber green laser option fits their requirements, the Boar represents one available choice in the current market.

Additional Information

For those seeking to learn more about boresighting technology, rifle scope mounting, or zeroing procedures, numerous resources exist through firearms education organizations, manufacturer websites, and established shooting sports publications.

Prospective buyers interested in the MCG Tactical Boar can find additional product information and current pricing on the official company website. Verification of current pricing, availability, and policies directly with the company is recommended before any purchase decision.

About This Analysis

This independent analysis was prepared to provide educational information for shooters evaluating boresighting tools. The information presented is based on manufacturer claims, publicly available data, and general industry knowledge about boresighting technology.

