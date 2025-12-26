Ukrainian Drones Strike GRU Special Forces Command Post, Russian Black Sea Fleet Landing Craft
"Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out mid-range strikes against enemy targets located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the statement says.
In the Donetsk region, a command post and the deployment site of the GRU's 14th Special Forces Brigade were hit, along with warehouses and a military equipment repair base. In addition, a Nebo radar station and the deployment site of high-speed landing craft of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were struck in temporarily occupied Crimea.Read also: Intelligence reveals footage of combat operations in Pokrovsk sector
As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit Prymary destroyed a Russian S-300V launcher system and other high-value targets in temporarily occupied Crimea.
