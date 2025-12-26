Ukrainian Drones Strike GRU Special Forces Command Post, Russian Black Sea Fleet Landing Craft

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook and released corresponding video footage.

"Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out mid-range strikes against enemy targets located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the statement says.

In the Donetsk region, a command post and the deployment site of the GRU's 14th Special Forces Brigade were hit, along with warehouses and a military equipment repair base. In addition, a Nebo radar station and the deployment site of high-speed landing craft of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were struck in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's special unit Prymary destroyed a Russian S-300V launcher system and other high-value targets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

