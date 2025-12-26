Rajasthan Students To Learn Story Of Guru Gobind Singh's Sahibzadas CM Announces Curriculum Inclusion

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) Children in Rajasthan will soon study the inspiring story of Guru Gobind Singh's Sahibzadas as part of their school education.

On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced that the martyrdom and bravery of the four Sahibzadas will be included in the primary education curriculum to instil values of patriotism, courage and moral strength among students.

Speaking at a programme in Jaipur, the Chief Minister said the sacrifices of Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh stand as immortal examples of patriotism, protection of faith and human values.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, he said that despite their tender age, they refused to bow before tyranny and chose martyrdom over injustice.

CM Sharma said teaching the story of the Sahibzadas to children would help the younger generation understand the true meaning of bravery, faith and sacrifice, and draw inspiration from India's rich spiritual and historical heritage.

“The courage of the Sahibzadas is not just a chapter of Sikh history, but a proud legacy of the entire nation,” he said.

On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, an exhibition highlighting the life, bravery and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Sahibzadas was organised at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Jaipur.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP State President Madan Rathore.

Formally announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said the glorious saga of the Sahibzadas' sacrifice would be incorporated into school textbooks so that future generations remain connected to history and imbibe the values of selflessness, nationalism and righteousness from an early age.

Emphasising Hindu-Sikh unity, BJP State President Madan Rathore said the values and spirit of patriotism in both religions are the same. He added that dividing society on the basis of religion or faith weakens the nation.

Rathore said Sikh traditions and symbols, including the turban and kada, are an integral part of India's shared cultural fabric.

The initiative is being seen as a significant step towards promoting value-based education rooted in India's historical and spiritual legacy.