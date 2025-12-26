Ethereum (ETH) Price Performance And 2026 Prediction: How To Combine Poain Staking With A Long-Term Investment Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On December 25, 2025, Ethereum hit the $2,921 mark, its market cap being $352.6 billion and the volume of trading over the last 24 hours was $11.47 billion.

Denver, Colorado, United States, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 25, 2025, Ethereum hit the $2,921 mark, its market cap being $352.6 billion and the volume of trading over the last 24 hours was $11.47 billion.

In fact, ETH went through a full cycle throughout 2025, starting from $3,298 and reaching a peak of $4,390 in August (with the record high of $4,942), before it dropped down to $2,921 by the end of the year. The total volatility for the year was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌141%.

Price​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Review and Technical Analysis ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2025

Month Close (USD) Monthly Change Market Phase

Jan 3,298 - Year-start High

Feb 2,238 -32.2% Deep Correction

Mar 1,823 -18.5% Bottoming

Apr 1,794 -1.6% Year Low

May 2,529 +41.0% Rebound Start

Jun 2,486 -1.7% Consolidation

Jul 3,697 +48.7% Accelerated Uptrend

Aug 4,390 +18.7% All-time High

Sep 4,146 -5.6% Pullback

Oct 3,847 -7.2% Continued Adjustment

Nov 2,992 -22.2% Deep Correction

Dec 2,921 -2.4% Bottom Consolidation

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recent tech analysis reports: the weekly RSI stands at 41.7 which points to a neutral-to-bearish zone; the daily MACD histogram still going down to -0.15; and the price is stuck in the range of $2,774-$3,038. Total open interest in futures contracts has reached $37.3 billion (down 0.62% in 24 hours), which implies a decrease in leverage. The liquidation heatmap reveals that more than $100 million of long position liquidation risk is concentrated in the $2,880-$2,910 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌range.









ETH OI USD and 24h change percent by exchange at 2025-12-25 13:28 UTC

