Ethereum (ETH) Price Performance And 2026 Prediction: How To Combine Poain Staking With A Long-Term Investment Strategy


2025-12-26 12:16:01
Denver, Colorado, United States, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 25, 2025, Ethereum hit the $2,921 mark, its market cap being $352.6 billion and the volume of trading over the last 24 hours was $11.47 billion.

In fact, ETH went through a full cycle throughout 2025, starting from $3,298 and reaching a peak of $4,390 in August (with the record high of $4,942), before it dropped down to $2,921 by the end of the year. The total volatility for the year was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌141%.

Price​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Review and Technical Analysis ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2025

Month Close (USD) Monthly Change Market Phase

Jan 3,298 - Year-start High

Feb 2,238 -32.2% Deep Correction

Mar 1,823 -18.5% Bottoming

Apr 1,794 -1.6% Year Low

May 2,529 +41.0% Rebound Start

Jun 2,486 -1.7% Consolidation

Jul 3,697 +48.7% Accelerated Uptrend

Aug 4,390 +18.7% All-time High

Sep 4,146 -5.6% Pullback

Oct 3,847 -7.2% Continued Adjustment

Nov 2,992 -22.2% Deep Correction

Dec 2,921 -2.4% Bottom Consolidation

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recent tech analysis reports: the weekly RSI stands at 41.7 which points to a neutral-to-bearish zone; the daily MACD histogram still going down to -0.15; and the price is stuck in the range of $2,774-$3,038. Total open interest in futures contracts has reached $37.3 billion (down 0.62% in 24 hours), which implies a decrease in leverage. The liquidation heatmap reveals that more than $100 million of long position liquidation risk is concentrated in the $2,880-$2,910 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌range.




ETH OI USD and 24h change percent by exchange at 2025-12-25 13:28 UTC

# ETH # Poain Staking#Poain# Ethereum #Stablecoin#2026#Stablecoin contracts

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

