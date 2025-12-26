Ethereum (ETH) Price Performance And 2026 Prediction: How To Combine Poain Staking With A Long-Term Investment Strategy
Denver, Colorado, United States, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 25, 2025, Ethereum hit the $2,921 mark, its market cap being $352.6 billion and the volume of trading over the last 24 hours was $11.47 billion.
In fact, ETH went through a full cycle throughout 2025, starting from $3,298 and reaching a peak of $4,390 in August (with the record high of $4,942), before it dropped down to $2,921 by the end of the year. The total volatility for the year was 141%.
Price Review and Technical Analysis 2025
Month Close (USD) Monthly Change Market Phase
Jan 3,298 - Year-start High
Feb 2,238 -32.2% Deep Correction
Mar 1,823 -18.5% Bottoming
Apr 1,794 -1.6% Year Low
May 2,529 +41.0% Rebound Start
Jun 2,486 -1.7% Consolidation
Jul 3,697 +48.7% Accelerated Uptrend
Aug 4,390 +18.7% All-time High
Sep 4,146 -5.6% Pullback
Oct 3,847 -7.2% Continued Adjustment
Nov 2,992 -22.2% Deep Correction
Dec 2,921 -2.4% Bottom Consolidation
The recent tech analysis reports: the weekly RSI stands at 41.7 which points to a neutral-to-bearish zone; the daily MACD histogram still going down to -0.15; and the price is stuck in the range of $2,774-$3,038. Total open interest in futures contracts has reached $37.3 billion (down 0.62% in 24 hours), which implies a decrease in leverage. The liquidation heatmap reveals that more than $100 million of long position liquidation risk is concentrated in the $2,880-$2,910 range.
ETH OI USD and 24h change percent by exchange at 2025-12-25 13:28 UTC
Media Contact:
Company: Poain BlockEnergy IncOfficial website:
# ETH # Poain Staking#Poain# Ethereum #Stablecoin#2026#Stablecoin contracts
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.CONTACT: Name: George James Email:... Job Title: Marketing Manager
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment