President Of Uzbekistan Reveals Major Gains In Electricity Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's electricity generation reached 85 billion kilowatt-hours this year, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his address to the Oliy Majlis and the multinational people of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“This year, clean drinking water was supplied for the first time to 715,000 residents across 188 regions, while water supply services were improved for around 2.3 million people,” the head of state noted.

He also articulated that irrigation water was disseminated for the inaugural instance to 470,000 households across 867 'challenging' regions, markedly enhancing agronomic conditions in these locales.

“In 2025, 8.1 million square meters of multi-apartment housing were commissioned for the population, while citizens themselves built 19 million square meters of housing to improve their living conditions,” President Mirziyoyev said.

The president emphasized that a total of 210 million square meters of residential and non-residential facilities have been commissioned nationwide over the past nine years, reflecting the large scale of construction and infrastructure development in the country.