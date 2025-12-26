Lakshmi Manchu Says Motherhood Was Her Best Moment In The First Quarter Of The 21St Century

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Dec 26 (IANS) Actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu has spoken of the best moments of her life that she encountered during the first quarter of the 21st century.

The actress, while talking to IANS, revealed how 'nothing came closer' to the special moment of her being a mother.“Nothing, absolutely nothing, comes close. Motherhood recalibrated my definition of success, strength, and purpose. It grounded me in ways no award or applause ever could.

She further elaborated on how she fell in love with producing meaningful content.

“Finding my voice beyond acting, hosting conversations, producing meaningful contents and creating platforms where stories matter this was a turning point, be it on YouTube Instagram movies, television OTT, I stopped chasing validation and started owning my narrative.”

Talking about the third special moment, she highlighted how seeing her NGO grow was a moment of sheer happiness for her.

“Watching classrooms come alive, seeing children discover confidence through education this has been my deepest joy. Impact outlives fame, and that realization changed me forever.”

Lakshmi also mentioned how she the idea of getting out of her comfort zone and embracing the uncomfortable, was a challenge for her.“Whether it was taking up unconventional roles, speaking up when it was uncomfortable, or standing my ground during difficult phases, every time I chose courage, I found freedom.*

Lakshmi Manchu also highlighted how working internationally, she still managed to stay true to her Indianness. Speaking about it, she said,“Working internationally while staying deeply connected to my Indian identity has been incredibly fulfilling. It reaffirmed that our stories, our culture, and our voices truly belong on the world stage.

The daughter of South star Mohan Babu further spoke about the time when she had entered the entertainment industry.“I entered this industry at a time when legacy mattered more than individuality, and access was limited to a chosen few. Today, talent, persistence, and authenticity matter far more than lineage alone and that shift is powerful.

Professionally, the industry has expanded beyond cinema halls. Digital platforms, OTT, podcasts, and global collaborations have democratized storytelling. As a woman, this evolution has been liberating. I no longer have to fit into a box now I can create my own.

“Personally, I have learned that longevity isn't about staying relevant at any cost it's about staying REAL. Earlier, success was measured by visibility. Today, I measure it by alignment between who I am, what I stand for, and the work I choose to do,” she added.

Concluding on her experience in the last 25 years, the actress said,“The 21st century has taught me that reinvention isn't betrayal it's growth. And if the first quarter was about finding my footing, the next ones are about walking with clarity, confidence, and compassion.