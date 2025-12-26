Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cool Morning, Warmer Afternoon, Pleasant Conditions Ahead

Get the latest Chennai weather forecast for December 26. Expect a cloudy but pleasant day with minimal chance of rain. See max/min temps, real feel, and wind speeds.

Chennai is expected to turn cloudy on Friday, December 26. The day will feel a little cold in the morning, but overall the weather will remain fine, with little to zero chance of rain in the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu until December 28. However, Chennai is not likely to receive rain.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 23°C

The maximum temperature will reach around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 23°C. This brings a warm afternoon but slightly cooler conditions in the early hours.

The real feel temperature is expected to be around 32°C. Despite the clouds, the day may feel a bit warmer due to humidity levels.

On December 26, the sun rose at around 6:37 am and will set at about 5:46 pm, giving the city nearly eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the northeast will blow at about 15 km/h. This steady breeze will help maintain pleasant conditions throughout the day.