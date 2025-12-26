Russian Army Loses 840 Troops Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,459 (+3) Russian tanks, 23,807 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 35,509 (+74) artillery systems, 1,579 multiple rocket launchers, 1,264 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,107 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 434 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 94,197 (+1031) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 71,454 (+180) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,029 pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: Palisa briefs Zelensky on ways to strengthen army, frontline positions
As Ukrinform reported, 115 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline on December 25.
