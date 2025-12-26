Russian Army Loses 840 Troops Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,459 (+3) Russian tanks, 23,807 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 35,509 (+74) artillery systems, 1,579 multiple rocket launchers, 1,264 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,107 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 434 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 94,197 (+1031) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 71,454 (+180) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,029 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

Palisa briefs Zelensky on ways to strengthen army, frontline positions

As Ukrinform reported, 115 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline on December 25.