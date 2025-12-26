War Update: 121 Clashes On Front Line, 28 Enemy Assaults Stopped In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, releasing operational information as of 08:00 on Friday, December 26.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike and 66 airstrikes, using one missile and dropping 172 guided bombs. In addition, they conducted 3,614 shellings, including 90 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,804 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor targeted areas including the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Dnipro region; Novotiahynka, Kherson region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, Bilohirya, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Liubytske, Zelene, Boikove, Zaporizhzhia region; and Zatoka (Odesa region).

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of enemy personnel concentration, three command posts, one other important enemy facility, and two artillery positions of Russian occupiers.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack; the enemy carried out one airstrike using a guided bomb and conducted 107 shellings, two of which were with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted seven times to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and toward Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, one enemy attack occurred yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults toward Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Novoselivka, Stavky, Novoseriivka, and toward Ozerne and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Siversk and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one clash was recorded near Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy conducted 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 28 enemy assaults near Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne, Hryshyne, and toward Novopavlivka, Novyi Shakhovyi, Kucheriv Yar, and Novoekonomichne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirsk, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, and toward Iskra, Vyshneve, Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, seven enemy attacks occurred near Uspenivka and Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors no signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian troops announce liberation of five villages in Dnipropetrovsk Region

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian troop casualties in personnel from February 24, 2022, to December 26, 2025, are estimated at around 1,202,070, including 840 in the last 24 hours.

Photo: 56th Separate Motorized Brigade