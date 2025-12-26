Archloot Continues Ecosystem Evolution With Latest Gameplay Optimizations

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As the Web3 gaming landscape shifts its focus toward sustainable growth and deeper gameplay mechanics,continues to demonstrate its commitment to“continuously building.” In a year defined by the industry's move away from speculation toward high-quality user experiences, ArchLoot remains at the forefront of this evolution by consistently refining its unique UGC ecosystem.

Following a successful expansion to opBNB and the recent momentum of the Duckit mini-game-which saw significant engagement through its leaderboard challenges and Telegram Star integration-the development team is rolling out a new wave of optimizations. These updates reflect the core mission of ArchLoot: providing a stable, high-performance environment where game providers really connect with players, meanwhile players truly own and shape their digital assets.

Enhancing the Core Experience

The latest technical update focuses on balancing the competitive environment and streamlining the resource economy to ensure a more rewarding loop for all players. Key highlights include:



PVP Combat Refinement: We have adjusted the movement range of specific mobility components in PVP mode. This ensures that combat mechanics are perfectly tuned to the terrain, promoting more tactical and fair competitive play.

Map Resource Optimization: To better reward exploration, both the drop rates and the quantities of items found across the maps have been increased, making every adventure more impactful.

Crafting & Economy Balance: Based on community data, we have adjusted the material requirements for several consumables. This change is designed to maintain a healthy in-game economy while keeping essential items accessible for active players. Technical Stability: This update includes comprehensive database optimizations and fixes for player-reported issues, furthering our goal of providing the smoothest possible experience on all supported networks.

A Momentum of Continuous Building

This update is the latest in a series of significant milestones for the project. Over the past few months, ArchLoot has successfully:



Migrated its core codebase to Java to ensure long-term stability and faster iteration.

Launched ArchLoot mini-app and its first mini-game Duckit, a social mini-game that has introduced a new wave of casual players to the ArchLoot ecosystem. Expanded Multi-Chain Support, reinforcing the interoperability of our interactive NFTs across mainstream chains.

Our Commitment to the Community

At the heart of ArchLoot is a simple philosophy: we are always building. We believe that the best games are grown alongside those who play them. Every adjustment to our code and every expansion of our world is driven by our passion for the project and the invaluable feedback we receive from our users.

None of this progress would be possible without the unwavering support of our global gamer community. Your insights, patience, and enthusiasm are what keep us moving forward. We are honored to have you with us as we continue to build, refine, and expand the ArchLoot universe together.

About ArchLoot

Launched in 2022, ArchLoot is an NFT-based UGC game with loot-style composability and playability. Being influential in BNB, Ethereum, TON and other renowned ecosystems, it provides the first interactive gameplay in the industry, which fully enables on-chain implementation of upgradeable characters/props NFTs and unleashes its potential for playability and user-generated content robustness.

Gathering talents from the world's leading gaming publisher, AI projects, and financial elites, the team gathered experienced members and is currently operating across continents.

Official website: