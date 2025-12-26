Haryana In 2025: BJP's Thumping Win To IPS Officer Suicide To Terror Module Bust

The year 2025 proved eventful for Haryana, marked by major political developments, tragic incidents, security challenges and governance milestones. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) consolidated its grip on the state after a third consecutive Assembly victory in October 2024, sweeping civic polls in March 2025 and maintaining political momentum under Chief Minister Nayab Saini. In contrast, the Congress failed to secure any civic poll wins, despite later reorganising its state leadership and launching protests alleging electoral irregularities.

One of the year's most disturbing developments was the alleged suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who left behind a note accusing fellow officers of caste-based discrimination. The incident triggered administrative upheaval, including the removal of the then Director General of Police. The case took a dramatic turn when a police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide days later, levelling counter-allegations against Kumar.

Security concerns dominated headlines in November with the busting of a so-called“white-collar” terror module linked to a deadly Delhi car blast. Massive recoveries of explosives in Faridabad and arrests of suspects, including university faculty members, led the National Investigation Agency to take over the probe.

The state also witnessed tragic losses in sports, with two teenage basketball players dying in separate training accidents, raising serious questions about infrastructure safety. Heavy monsoon rains and floods claimed lives across districts, while several youths were deported from the US after illegally migrating via the dangerous“donkey route”.

Political tensions simmered throughout the year, with Congress protests, no-confidence motions, and internal dissent, even as the BJP rolled out welfare schemes such as the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana. The year concluded with landmark moments including President Droupadi Murmu's Rafale sortie, Haryana gaining its 23rd district-Hansi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kurukshetra, making 2025 a year of contrasts, challenges and change for the state.