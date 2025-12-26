Rajasthan: Security Up, Internet Cut In Chomu After Stone-Pelting

Security was tightened and internet services suspended in parts of Chomu town of Rajasthan on Friday following a stone-pelting incident linked to a long-running dispute over alleged encroachment near a local mosque, police officials said. Several people have been detained for questioning as authorities moved swiftly to prevent any escalation and maintain law and order.

Details of the Dispute

According to the Jaipur Police, the incident occurred near the Kalandari Mosque, where a dispute over encroachment had been ongoing for some time. DCP West Jaipur Hanuman Prasad Meena said that one of the parties involved had voluntarily removed the disputed encroachment earlier. However, tensions flared when some individuals allegedly attempted to re-establish the structure permanently by installing iron angles.

Police Action and Arrests

"When the police intervened to remove these illegal structures, some people pelted stones at the police personnel," Meena told reporters. He added that strict action would be taken against all those found involved in the violence.

"At present, the situation is peaceful and under control," he said, appealing to residents to maintain calm and cooperate with the administration.

Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash said that around half a dozen people have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. "Internet services have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure, and sufficient police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace," he said.

Police sources said the accused were arrested from their homes. It is alleged that these individuals were involved in stone pelting on the previous night and that their detention was necessary to prevent any further attempt to disturb communal harmony.

Detainees Deny Involvement

Meanwhile, some of the detained individuals denied the allegations. One detainee claimed that he had not participated in stone pelting and said the debris found at his house was being misinterpreted. "I swear I did not pick up even one stone," he said.

Another detainee also denied any involvement, insisting that he had "not done anything." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)