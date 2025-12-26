PM Modi Highlights Reforms Boosting 'Ease Of Living', Vows More Ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the Central government's reforms, such as simpler tax laws, modern labour codes, increased rural employment and others in 2025 and expressed commitment to boosting "ease of living".

Sharing a thread of MyGovIndia on X, PM Modi said, "Ours is a Government committed to boosting 'Ease of Living', and this thread below gives examples of how we have worked in that direction. Our reform trajectory will continue with even more vigour in the coming times."

MyGovIndia is the Indian government's official citizen engagement platform. It posted a thread on X, highlighting the government's major reforms this year to "reduce the stress for people."

Key Reforms of 2025

New Income Tax Act

"The emphasis (for reforms) was on trust, predictability, and long-term growth, showing how well-designed policy can quietly improve everyday life," MyGovIndia said in a post on X.

MyGovIndia highlighted that the government brought the Income Tax Act, 2025, replacing the 1961 Income-tax Act to streamline compliance and bring clarity, transparency, and fairness to the direct tax system. This reform created a friendly tax system that aligns with today's needs, it said.

Boost for MSMEs

The portal noted that the government increased MSMEs' investment limits from Rs 1 to 50 crore to Rs 2.5 to 125 crore. The turnover limits were also increased from Rs 5 to 250 cr to Rs 10 to 500. "Higher investment and turnover limits allow MSMEs to expand while retaining access to loans and tax incentives. This encourages scaling up, hiring more workers, and building stronger local enterprises," MyGovIndia said in a post on X.

Middle-Class Tax Relief

"For millions of Indians, tax relief became real. Incomes up to Rs 12 lakh attract zero tax. Middle-class families now retain more of what they earn, giving them flexibility to spend, save and invest with greater confidence," MyGovIndia said, highlighting tax relief upto Rs 12 lakh annual income.

Enhanced Rural Employment

The Government's platform also shared the recent G RAM G Act, which extended employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days. "With extended guaranteed employment and a focus on village infrastructure, rural labour is now building permanent assets that strengthen communities and livelihoods," it said.

Simplified Labour Codes

"Twenty-nine labour laws were simplified into four clear codes covering wages, safety, social security, and relations. Rights are clearer, compliance is easier, and women benefit from assured maternity and workplace protections," it further said.

Next-Generation GST Reforms

MyGovIndia also highlighted government reform to bring GST 2.0, simplifying the 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax system. "With streamlined tax slabs, easier registration, automated processes, and faster refunds, the next generation of GST reforms is improving ease of doing business. The impact is clear in record Diwali sales of ₹6.05 trillion and the strongest Navratri shopping in over a decade," it said.

Reduced Burden for Small Companies

MyGovIndia also highlighted that the definition of 'small companies' were expanded to include firms with turnovers up to Rs 100 crore, which reduced compliance burden and costs, allowing enterprises to focus on innovation and expansion.

