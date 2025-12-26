Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Year Ahead: Border 2 To Ikkkis 8 Exciting Films Releasing In January 2026

The box office kicks off 2026 with a flood of releases. While many films are hitting theatres in January, some are expected to be blockbusters. Here's a look at 8 exciting movies releasing this month.

Release: Jan 1, 2026Genre: Historical War DramaCast: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep AhlawatDirector: Sriram RaghavanLanguage: Hindi

Release date:January 9, 2026

Genre: Romantic Horror Comedy

Star Cast: Prabhas, Nidhi Agarwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani

Director:Maruti Dasari

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

3. Jana Nayagan

Release date:January 9, 2026

Genre: Political Action Drama

Star Cast:Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Biju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani

Director:H. Vinod

Languages:Tamil, Hindi, Telugu

Release date:January 10, 2026

Genre: Political Action Drama

Star Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Srileela, Jayam Ravi, Atharva Murali

Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad

Languages:Tamil, Telugu

 

Release date:January 12, 2026

Genre: Family Romantic Comedy

Star Cast:Ravi Teja, Aashika Ranganathan, Dimple Hayathi, Sunil, Vennela Kishore and Satya

Director:Kishore Tirumala

Language: Telugu

6 Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Release date: January 12, 2026

Genre: Action Drama

Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Daggubati Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Language:Telugu

Release date: January 23, 2026

Genre:Historical War Drama

Star Cast:Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Anya Singh

Director:Anurag Singh

Language:Hindi

8. Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past

Release date:January 30, 2026

Genre: Horror Suspense Thriller

Star Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Language: Hindi

