Mumbai LATEST Weather Update: Sunny Skies, Comfortable Weather And No Rain Expected In Maharashtra

Mumbai starts Friday with a minimum temperature of 21°C, rising to a maximum of 31°C. Throughout the day, it will feel around 23°C due to mild humidity and gentle winds. Residents can expect clear skies, making it a comfortable day for outdoor activities and commuting around the city.

Winds are blowing at around 10.6 km/h, slightly influencing the perceived temperature. The sun will rise at 7:09 AM and set at 6:08 PM. Atmospheric pressure is 101.5 kPa with 47% humidity, ensuring a pleasant day. With 0% chance of rain, it's ideal for travel or outdoor plans.

Mumbai's weather remains stable for Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 20.6°C to 30.8°C. The UV index is moderate at 3.8, and skies are expected to stay clear. Residents are advised to follow hourly and daily updates to plan their day effectively while enjoying the city's December weather.