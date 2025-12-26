Alia Bhatt Gives Fans A Peek Into Christmas Fun With Ranbir, Raha, And Family [Photos]

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas in a warm family gathering, joined by daughter Raha and close relatives. The couple shared glimpses of the festive fun, spreading holiday cheer with fans online.

The Christmas festival was celebrated with much joy and fanfare at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's residence, where the couple welcomed family and friends for the festive occasion. The celebrations were intimate yet full of holiday cheer, reflecting their close-knit family vibes.

Joining the couple were some familiar faces, including Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Samara Sahni. The presence of family members made the gathering even more special, with everyone participating in the festive traditions and enjoying the warm celebrations.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a red dress, complementing the Christmas theme perfectly. Ranbir Kapoor kept it classic in a black outfit, making the duo a stylish highlight of the evening. Their coordinated looks added a touch of glamour to the festive gathering.

The couple added a personal touch to the celebrations by writing their daughter Raha's name on the Christmas tree. Although her picture was not shared publicly, the gesture reflected their love and excitement for celebrating the festival as a family.

A charming picture featuring Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Samara Sahni was shared on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the cozy celebration. The Kapoor family's festive photos quickly caught attention, spreading holiday cheer to their fans.

The Kapoor family extended warm Christmas wishes to their fans. Alia captioned one of her posts, saying,“Christmas is not about the gifts near the tree,” reminding everyone that the holiday is about love, togetherness, and creating memories with family and friends.