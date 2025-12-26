Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar Power Struggle To Cause Govt Collapse: BJP

'Govt Will Collapse': Shettar Slams Congress Leadership

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar on Thursday said that the power struggle between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar could lead to government collapse and benefit the BJP as public support shifts. Shettar cited the by-election results and alleged that the administration is paralysed, corruption is rising, and officials aren't responsive, impacting law and order and farmers' issues.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shettar said, "The tussle between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister is very serious, which will lead to the collapse of the government. This is helping the BJP as public support has started shifting towards the party, and the results of the by-elections also show it."

This is the second time in a week that the former CM has publicly targeted the Congress leadership over the chief ministerial row. Shettar reiterated that the infighting at the top has directly affected governance in the state.

Referring to his earlier remarks made on Monday, he said the ongoing power struggle was "going to damage the development of Karnataka. It has already begun to show its effects across departments."

Addressing ANI earlier, the BJP MP alleged that administrative machinery had broken down due to the internal feud. "Due to the serious infighting between the Karnataka CM and DCM, the entire administration of the Karnataka government has collapsed. Corruption is rampant, and no officers are hearing anybody's words," he had claimed.

Shettar had earlier informed the media that he had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking intervention to ensure law and order in Karnataka, and that he is scheduled to meet the Speaker next week.

High Command Will Decide, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed speculation about a leadership change, asserting that such decisions rest solely with the party high command.

Endorsing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's emphasis on discipline, Siddaramaiah said, "No one is bigger than the party," and added that the final call would be taken by senior party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi.

The Chief Minister also criticised what he termed excessive media focus on the issue, saying the matter had already been addressed and did not warrant repeated discussion.

The Karnataka Congress crisis revolves around a power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, with both vying for the top position. The Congress high command, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, has avoided taking a clear stance, with Siddaramaiah stating that the decision rests with senior party leadership, specifically Rahul Gandhi. Shivakumar has downplayed the issue, saying he's content as a loyal party worker and will abide by the high command's decision. (ANI)

