VHT: Contrasting Fortunes For Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli On Day 2

The die-hard fans of India's ODI only stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had a mixed bag day on the second day of action at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as while the 'Hitman' fell for a golden duck against Uttarakhand, Virat made up for it with a brisk 77 against Gujarat on Friday.

Both Rohit and Virat had made a triumphant return to VHT a couple of days back, with Rohit blasting a 94-ball 155* consisting of 18 fours and nine sixes against Sikkim for Mumbai, while the 'Chasemaster' Virat led Delhi's chase against Andhra Pradesh from the front with a 101-ball 131, with 14 fours and three sixes.

Recent ODI Resurgence

Now, this time against Uttarakhand, the law of averages caught up with Rohit, as he perished to Devendra Singh Bora in the first over of the match. On the other hand, Virat fired a brisk 77 in just 61 balls, with 13 fours and a six and a strike rate of over 126 after Delhi lost Priyansh Arya early after being put to bat first by Gujarat. Currently, at the time of writing, Virat has scored 208 runs in two VHT matches, while Rohit has scored 155 runs in two games. Since his two successive ducks, which kick-started his ODI return in Australia on a sour note, Virat has looked unstoppable since scoring that unbeaten 74* at Sydney.

Stellar Individual Performances

After that, during the series against South Africa, Virat emerged as the 'Player of the Series' with 302 runs in three innings at an average of 151.00 and a strike rate of 117.05, with two back-to-back centuries and a fifty. After those two ducks, Virat has scored 584 runs in his next six innings at an average of 146.00, with three centuries and fifties each. On the other hand, after starting off the Australia series on a sluggish note with just eight runs at Perth, the 'Hitman' has also showcased consistency, scoring 495 runs in his next seven innings at an average of 99.00, with two centuries and three fifties each.

Top ODI Run-Getters for India

The ''Ro-Ko' ended as the top run-getters for India in ODIs this year, with Virat making 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96. On the other hand, Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.

