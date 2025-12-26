Draw Held For New Season Of Azerbaijan Basketball Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The draw for the new season of the Azerbaijan Basketball Cup has taken place, Azernews reports.

The event was held at the Baku Sports Palace and began with the performance of the National Anthem. This was followed by the screening of a video presentation about the teams that will compete in the cup. Afterwards, the draw ceremony was conducted.

Based on the results of the draw, the teams "Absheron," "Sabah," "Ordu," and "Ganja" will begin their campaign from the quarterfinal stage. In the round of 16, "Shaki" will face Sarhadchi," "Neftchi" will play against "Lankaran," NTD will compete with "Sumgayit," and "Nakhchivan" will meet "Guba."

Round of 16 matches are scheduled to be held on January 13–14 next year, while the quarterfinal games will take place between February 18 and 22.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at Novruz- 2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.