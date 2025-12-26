Border Guards Destroy Russian Gun, EW System, Communications Equipment In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector
"As a result of effective work by operators of the Prime strike UAS unit of the 5th Border Guard Detachment in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, an enemy D-30 gun, communications equipment, electronic warfare assets and enemy shelters were destroyed," the statement said.
In addition, Russian forces suffered losses in manpower.Read also: Border guards repel Russian combined assault in Toretsk sector
As Ukrinform previously reported, drone operators of the State Border Guard Service struck a Russian Murom-M long-range surveillance system and two electronic warfare stations in the southern sector.
