Border Guards Destroy Russian Gun, EW System, Communications Equipment In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this and released the corresponding video.

"As a result of effective work by operators of the Prime strike UAS unit of the 5th Border Guard Detachment in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, an enemy D-30 gun, communications equipment, electronic warfare assets and enemy shelters were destroyed," the statement said.

In addition, Russian forces suffered losses in manpower.

As Ukrinform previously reported, drone operators of the State Border Guard Service struck a Russian Murom-M long-range surveillance system and two electronic warfare stations in the southern sector.

Illustrative photo: DSNS