Enemy Attacks Mykolaiv With Drones, Partial Power Outage Reported
"Overnight, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv and its suburbs with several attack drones, preliminarily UAVs of the Molniya type. As a result of the attack, there was a partial power outage for subscribers in Mykolaiv district. As of now, almost all consumers have been reconnected. There are no casualties," he said.Read also: Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia district, four people wounded
According to Kim, the enemy also struck the city of Ochakiv last evening, preliminarily using multiple launch rocket systems. Eleven private houses and eight vehicles were damaged. There were no casualties. In addition, during the day the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities four times with FPV drones. No casualties were reported.
As reported earlier, the day before Russian forces attacked two communities in Mykolaiv district five times with FPV drones, also without casualties.
