Two Weather Depressions To Affect Kingdom Towards End Of Year

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra)-- Weather conditions on Friday will be relatively cold across most regions of Jordan, while remaining mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-level clouds are expected to appear, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.According to the Meteorological Department, the Kingdom will be affected on Saturday by a cold and moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system centered over Cyprus. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly, with generally cold conditions prevailing.The weather will be partly cloudy, gradually becoming overcast, with rain expected in northern and central regions, as well as parts of the southwestern and eastern areas.During the evening and night hours, rainfall may become heavy at times in parts of northern and central Jordan and could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds will be southwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times and stirring up dust in southern regions.On Sunday, the impact of the cold and moist air mass will continue, bringing cold, cloudy, and rainy conditions to northern and central parts of the Kingdom, along with areas of the southwest and east. Rainfall may be heavy at times in some areas and could be accompanied by thunder.Westerly winds will be active, with strong gusts occasionally reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h, raising dust particularly in desert areas. Rainfall intensity is expected to gradually weaken during the night.Another low-pressure system centered over Cyprus is forecast to affect the Kingdom on Monday. The weather will remain cold and cloudy, with renewed rainfall in northern and central regions and parts of the southwestern and eastern areas.Rain may again be heavy at times in the north and center and accompanied by thunderstorms. Westerly winds will be active with strong gusts of up to 50–60 km/h, causing dusty conditions, especially in desert regions. Rainfall is expected to gradually taper off during the night.Temperatures in that capital Amman will reach a high of 12 degrees Celsius, and a low of 3 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will stand at 22 degrees, sliding to 11 degrees at night.