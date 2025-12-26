No-Ball Drama In Boxing Day Test Fuels Fresh Ashes Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Dec 26 (IANS) The opening day of the Boxing Day Test witnessed a controversy involving the third umpire once again when Brydon Carse dismissed Mitchell Starc on an alleged no ball.

When Australia were reeling at 142/7, Starc miscued lofted drive and was caught by Ben Stokes running back from mid-off. The MCG crowd thought Carse had bowled a no-ball when the side-on replay flashed up.

As Starc made his way back to the dressing room, broadcast replays showed Carse's front foot appearing to land beyond the popping crease, raising questions over a possible no-ball, according to Fox Cricket.

Starc briefly glanced at the big screen before walking off, while third umpire Ahsan Raza ruled that part of Carse's foot was grounded behind the line at the point of first contact, a decision that left several former Australian players unconvinced.

“I cannot see how he's got any part of that shoe behind the line, unless my eyes are gone. I can't pay that... I can't see it," Australian great Mark Waugh said during a commentary on Fox Cricket.

Former Australian spinner Kerry O'Keeffe added, "That's tighter than a second coat of paint. At first point of contact, I can't see that is behind that white line; any part of his heel. It masquerades a terrific bit of cricket by Carse himself, and the captain Ben Stokes (with) the strategy to promote (Starc) with that shot."

With Starc's dismissal, Australia lost their final three wickets in just four balls as the hosts were bowled out for 152 in their first innings.

In response, England are struggling at 62/4 with Starc and Michael Neser claiming two wickets each.

Notably, a massive crowd has been confirmed at the MCG with 93,442 people in the house already, a number which could grow further, which not only exceeds the highest previous Ashes crowd here (91,092 in 2013-14) but also the biggest ever crowd for a day of cricket (93,013 for the 2015 World Cup final).