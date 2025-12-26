ICC Men's T20 WC 2026 Trophy Tour Wraps Up Qatar And Oman Legs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) After enchanting fans as part of its grand launch at Adam's Bridge, culturally revered in India as the Ram Setu, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour successfully concluded its Qatar and Oman legs, engaging fans, students and communities across key cities and iconic locations in both countries.

In Qatar, the trophy arrived at the Doha Corniche via a traditional dhow, set against the city skyline, symbolising the nation's maritime heritage and its growing role in global sport.

During its journey across the country, the trophy visited several of Qatar's most recognised landmarks including Sealine Beach, Aspire Zone, also known as Doha Sports City, Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, and Lusail Boulevard. These stops allowed fans to engage with the trophy while showcasing Qatar's blend of heritage and modern development.

Community engagement was a key focus of the tour. The trophy was publicly displayed at a central public gathering space, with national players, embassies, and community leaders in attendance, allowing fans to engage through on-ground activations and photo opportunities.

The tour also reached schools and universities, including Birla Public School, UDST University, and Qatar Foundation, engaging thousands of students and promoting inclusivity through sport. Special interactions at Qatar Foundation highlighted inclusion initiatives, including engagement with children with autism.

In recognition of the workforce that plays a vital role in the country's development, a dedicated activation was held at Asian Town, celebrating the South Asian diaspora and their love for cricket. The Qatar leg concluded with the trophy on display at sunset across the desert, marking the end of a memorable chapter of the tour in the country.

Following Qatar, the trophy continued to Oman, where it visited a mix of sporting venues, cultural landmarks and public spaces. Key stops included the Muttrah Fort, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Royal Opera House Muscat, Oman Across Ages Museum, Jabal Akhdar Viewpoint, and Qurum Beach, offering scenic backdrops for fan interactions and media engagements.

The tour focused on youth and fan engagement through visits to Indian School Muscat and Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir, giving students the opportunity to see the trophy up close, while public activations enabled fans to view the trophy firsthand.

The trophy visited the Oman Cricket Academy, where the senior men's team, including captain Jatinder Singh, head coach Duleep Mendis, and deputy head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, were present alongside the U19 men's team and senior women's team with their respective coaches, as they posed with the trophy, creating memorable team moments.

Through activations at landmark locations, educational institutions and public venues, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World continues to bring fans closer to the tournament and build excitement ahead of the global event.

General ticket sales for fans worldwide have commenced, with entry-level tickets priced at historic lows-starting from just ₹100 (approximately $1.11) at select venues in India and LKR 1,000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 7 February to 8 March 2026 across Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).