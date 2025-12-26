Abu Dhabi Awqaf Highlights The Inspiring Story Of Shakil, One Of The Most Dedicated Contributors To The Life Endowment Campaign From Al Ain

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Shakil made 42 contributions to support patients with chronic illnesses and was honoured by the UAE President for his generosity









Abu Dhabi, UAE; December, 2025: As part of its efforts to promote a culture of endowment and strengthen the spirit of community giving championed through the Year of Community, the Authority of Awqaf and Minors' Funds Affairs in Abu Dhabi (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) is highlighting the inspiring story of Sheikh Shakil, an Indian resident of Al Ain who has lived in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for nearly 21 years and proudly considers both the Emirate and the wider UAE his second home.

Shakil made a personal commitment to support the Life Endowment campaign despite having a modest income, contributing 42 donations in his name and on behalf of his family members. His acts of giving reflect compassion, selflessness and a deep belief in the power of endowment to change lives, especially for the most vulnerable patients, including individuals with chronic illnesses and elderly community members. His generosity reflects the values of solidarity and and shared humanity that define the UAE.

Shakil's unwavering dedication earned him national recognition from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who honoured him alongside other contributors to the Life Endowment initiative. The ceremony, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, celebrated individuals and organisations whose contributions are strengthening a sustainable national model for healthcare endowment that supports patients most in need.

Shakil said:“When Awqaf Abu Dhabi first contacted me about the recognition, I was truly surprised. I never imagined that my contributions to the Life Endowment campaign would lead to being honoured by the President of the UAE. Attending the ceremony was an unforgettable moment and a true privilege, one I will carry with me for the rest of my life. It reminded me of the values this country was built upon: generosity, compassion and caring for one another. I am grateful that I was able to make these contributions on behalf of my family, and I feel I have invested in a better future for everyone who calls the UAE home.”

By sharing Shakil's story, Awqaf Abu Dhabi emphasises that the Life Endowment campaign is built on contributions from a wide range of donors, including individuals, institutions and companies across the public and private sectors. The story highlights that every contribution matters regardless of size, as each one expands the reach of the initiative, supports more patients and strengthens a culture of endowment grounded in compassion, responsibility and collective solidarity.

Shakil's experience reflects the core purpose of the Life Endowment campaign, which aims to provide sustainable funding for medical treatment for patients with chronic illnesses who are unable to afford the cost of care. It also seeks to enhance long-term healthcare services, improve wellbeing and build a more resilient and sustainable community.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi calls upon all members of the community to continue supporting this noble initiative, reinforcing the UAE's legacy of giving and transforming individual acts of kindness into lasting human impact that will benefit generations to come.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors' funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.