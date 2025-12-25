Empowering Website Operations Across ASEAN With AI And Teamwork
OSAKA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 December 2025 – ALAKI Inc., celebrating its 15th anniversary, has officially launched the English edition of MONJI+, an evolution of its 2018-born feedback tool MONJI β, now reimagined as a comprehensive WebOps Enablement Platform.
Alongside its free plan, available indefinitely, MONJI+ begins its full-scale expansion into the ASEAN market, helping teams elevate their website operations. In addition, a free Academic Edition is now offered to educational institutions to foster the next generation of web and IT talent.▶️ Learn more about MONJI+ A Platform Born from 77 Countries of Real-World Insight
Since its launch in Japan in 2018, MONJI β has been adopted by web agencies, corporations, and advertising firms worldwide- across 77 countries and regions -streamlining feedback workflows for website management and development.
In everyday website operations, teams often face:
-
Feedback scattered across tools and channels
Miscommunication between internal teams and agencies
Unclear priorities that fail to drive results
Knowledge loss when members change
Valuable learnings buried and forgotten
MONJI+ connects creation, publishing, maintenance, and optimization into a single workflow -eliminating silos and enabling all members to move forward toward shared goals.▶️ See how MONJI+ transforms your workflow
Since its official launch in Japan in January 2025, MONJI+ has rapidly spread among enterprises and educational institutions. It is increasingly adopted as a practical standard among agencies and in-house teams, improving productivity and measurable outcomes.Responding to Global Voices – Official Launch of the English Edition
During forums and seminars held alongside the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, ALAKI engaged with government representatives and industry leaders from around the world.See also 2025 Annual Claims Data Report: Bridging Information Gaps with Full Disclosure
The feedback was clear: inefficiencies in website operations, lack of improvement cycles, and a shortage of web marketing expertise are universal challenges. But one issue stood out above all-the shortage of skilled web and IT professionals.
Some governments even requested that MONJI+ contribute to national web/IT talent development, not just productivity gains. Following the Expo, inquiries from multiple countries confirmed the demand, prompting the official release of the English edition of MONJI+.Confidence from SWITCH 2025, and a Vision for What's Next
As part of its ASEAN expansion, ALAKI visited SWITCH 2025 (Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology), held from October 29–31. Through dialogues with government agencies, corporations, startups, and academic institutions, the importance of website operations productivity and digital talent development was reaffirmed.
Insights from leading ASEAN web and IT innovators will continue to shape the evolution of MONJI+.Key Benefits of MONJI+
Eliminate inefficiencies and dependency on individuals-enhancing both productivity and performance in website operations.
-
Workflow Efficiency: Centralize feedback and progress tracking to prevent oversights
Error Reduction: Detect typos automatically with AI proofreading
Results-Oriented: Integration with analytics tools helps identify improvement areas instantly
Team Collaboration: Share real-time updates across internal and external members
Knowledge Building: Use the Wiki feature to retain expertise and reduce training costs
MONJI+ evolves beyond a simple management tool-it becomes an AI-driven partner that learns from operational data to support human decision-making and creativity.
Our vision: a human-in-the-loop “Agentic WebOps” environment that helps teams achieve outcomes with AI-assisted decision support.
Available AI Features:
-
AI typo and error detection for feedback
AI chatbot assistance
Upcoming AI Features (Examples):
-
Content suggestion and creation
Feedback trend analysis and improvement recommendations
Design assistance
Webpage performance analysis and enhancement
-
Global Marketing Agency (Singapore):“Sharing the same interface greatly improved collaboration across our international offices.”
Web Production Agency (Japan):“Centralized feedback management accelerated delivery times by roughly 30%.”
E-commerce Company (Japan):“By linking with an analytics tool, we identified key improvement areas instantly-our conversion rate increased by over 20%.”
Recruitment Platform (Japan):“With AI detecting typos automatically, our job listing checks became faster and more reliable.”
Discover how MONJI+ envisions the future of website operations.See also Hongkong Land in partnership with HKTB illuminates "Winter Wonderland in Central", bringing the heart of Hong Kong to life with dazzling decorations and experiences ▶ Watch the Vision Video CEO's Comment
“Website operations shouldn't be about chasing scattered messages-it should be about generating results that matter. With MONJI+, we unify feedback, workflow, and analytics, while AI suggests the next strategic move. Our mission is to help ASEAN teams reach outcomes faster and more reliably.”
- Yuji Yamauchi, Founder & CEO, ALAKI Inc.Getting Started Getting started is easy, with no credit card required. MONJI+ aims to be the shared foundation for website operations, accessible to everyone.
-
Forever-Free Plan: Access essential functions without time limits
30-Day Free Trial: Experience all features in a live environment
To empower the next generation of web and IT professionals, MONJI+ offers an Academic Edition free of charge to universities, vocational schools, and online programs. Students and educators can experience real-world website operations, gain practical skills, and collaborate through shared projects.▶️ Learn more about the Academic Edition
