Empowering Website Operations Across ASEAN With AI And Teamwork

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Japan's MONJI+-A WebOps Enablement Platform Inspired by Voices from 77 Countries-Launches Its English Edition

OSAKA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 December 2025 – ALAKI Inc., celebrating its 15th anniversary, has officially launched the English edition of MONJI+, an evolution of its 2018-born feedback tool MONJI β, now reimagined as a comprehensive WebOps Enablement Platform.

Alongside its free plan, available indefinitely, MONJI+ begins its full-scale expansion into the ASEAN market, helping teams elevate their website operations. In addition, a free Academic Edition is now offered to educational institutions to foster the next generation of web and IT talent.

▶️

Since its launch in Japan in 2018, MONJI β has been adopted by web agencies, corporations, and advertising firms worldwide- across 77 countries and regions -streamlining feedback workflows for website management and development.

In everyday website operations, teams often face:



Feedback scattered across tools and channels

Miscommunication between internal teams and agencies

Unclear priorities that fail to drive results

Knowledge loss when members change Valuable learnings buried and forgotten

MONJI+ connects creation, publishing, maintenance, and optimization into a single workflow -eliminating silos and enabling all members to move forward toward shared goals.

▶️

Since its official launch in Japan in January 2025, MONJI+ has rapidly spread among enterprises and educational institutions. It is increasingly adopted as a practical standard among agencies and in-house teams, improving productivity and measurable outcomes.

During forums and seminars held alongside the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, ALAKI engaged with government representatives and industry leaders from around the world.

See also 2025 Annual Claims Data Report: Bridging Information Gaps with Full Disclosure

The feedback was clear: inefficiencies in website operations, lack of improvement cycles, and a shortage of web marketing expertise are universal challenges. But one issue stood out above all-the shortage of skilled web and IT professionals.

Some governments even requested that MONJI+ contribute to national web/IT talent development, not just productivity gains. Following the Expo, inquiries from multiple countries confirmed the demand, prompting the official release of the English edition of MONJI+.

As part of its ASEAN expansion, ALAKI visited SWITCH 2025 (Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology), held from October 29–31. Through dialogues with government agencies, corporations, startups, and academic institutions, the importance of website operations productivity and digital talent development was reaffirmed.

Insights from leading ASEAN web and IT innovators will continue to shape the evolution of MONJI+.

Eliminate inefficiencies and dependency on individuals-enhancing both productivity and performance in website operations.



Workflow Efficiency: Centralize feedback and progress tracking to prevent oversights

Error Reduction: Detect typos automatically with AI proofreading

Results-Oriented: Integration with analytics tools helps identify improvement areas instantly

Team Collaboration: Share real-time updates across internal and external members Knowledge Building: Use the Wiki feature to retain expertise and reduce training costs

▶️

MONJI+ evolves beyond a simple management tool-it becomes an AI-driven partner that learns from operational data to support human decision-making and creativity.

Our vision: a human-in-the-loop “Agentic WebOps” environment that helps teams achieve outcomes with AI-assisted decision support.

Available AI Features:



AI typo and error detection for feedback AI chatbot assistance

Upcoming AI Features (Examples):



Content suggestion and creation

Feedback trend analysis and improvement recommendations

Design assistance Webpage performance analysis and enhancement



Global Marketing Agency (Singapore):“Sharing the same interface greatly improved collaboration across our international offices.”

Web Production Agency (Japan):“Centralized feedback management accelerated delivery times by roughly 30%.”

E-commerce Company (Japan):“By linking with an analytics tool, we identified key improvement areas instantly-our conversion rate increased by over 20%.” Recruitment Platform (Japan):“With AI detecting typos automatically, our job listing checks became faster and more reliable.”

Discover how MONJI+ envisions the future of website operations.

See also Hongkong Land in partnership with HKTB illuminates "Winter Wonderland in Central", bringing the heart of Hong Kong to life with dazzling decorations and experiences

“Website operations shouldn't be about chasing scattered messages-it should be about generating results that matter. With MONJI+, we unify feedback, workflow, and analytics, while AI suggests the next strategic move. Our mission is to help ASEAN teams reach outcomes faster and more reliably.”

- Yuji Yamauchi, Founder & CEO, ALAKI Inc.



Forever-Free Plan: Access essential functions without time limits 30-Day Free Trial: Experience all features in a live environment

Getting started is easy, with. MONJI+ aims to be the shared foundation for website operations, accessible to everyone.

▶️

To empower the next generation of web and IT professionals, MONJI+ offers an Academic Edition free of charge to universities, vocational schools, and online programs. Students and educators can experience real-world website operations, gain practical skills, and collaborate through shared projects.

▶️