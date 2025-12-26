Manmohan Singh Played Transformative Role In Shaping Modern India: Cong On Leader's Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Congress on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his death anniversary, remembering him as a visionary leader who reshaped India's economic trajectory and expanded opportunities for millions through far-reaching reforms and inclusive governance.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several senior party leaders took to social media to honour the legacy of the former Prime Minister, praising his humility, integrity, and immense contribution to nation-building.

Kharge, in a post on social media platform X, said that on Dr Singh's first punyatithi, the nation remembers with deep respect his transformative role in shaping modern India.

"On his first punyatithi, we remember with deep respect the immense contribution of Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to India's nation-building. A transformative leader, he reshaped the country's economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms and lifted millions out of poverty," Kharge said.

He added that Dr Singh was known for his humility, wisdom, and moral integrity, and that he led the country with dignity and compassion.

“Known for his humility, integrity, and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need. The rights-based paradigm is a testament to that approach. We had built a stronger India under his vision,” the Congress president said.

Paying further tribute, Kharge said,“We pay our heartfelt tribute to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service and lasting reforms shall continue to inspire generations. Humble homage."

Priyanka also remembered Dr Singh as a dedicated public servant and an exemplary leader. In her post on X, she said, "Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister of India, former Finance Minister and Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his death anniversary."

She described him as a firm believer in equality and a courageous yet dignified leader.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was a strong believer in equality, a strong, courageous, and dignified figure, truly dedicated to the nation's progress. His simplicity, honesty, and dedication to his country will always inspire us all," she added.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also paid tribute, highlighting Dr Singh's scholarship and policy vision.

"On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji, I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. Through his scholarship, visionary leadership and policy decisions, he gave a new direction to the country's development and made a historic contribution in making the Indian economy strong and self-reliant," Pilot said.

The Congress party, in an official post on X, remembered Dr Singh as a statesman of integrity, humility, and foresight.

"On the death anniversary of Dr Manmohan Singh, we remember a statesman of integrity, humility, and vision. His leadership strengthened India's economy and democracy. Tributes to the Prime Minister who served the nation selflessly and with determination," the party said.

India's 14th Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, is widely regarded as one of the country's most accomplished economists and public intellectuals. He earned a reputation as a thinker, scholar, and administrator known for his diligence, academic rigour, accessibility, and unassuming demeanour.

Born on September 26, 1932, in a village in the Punjab province of undivided India, Dr Singh displayed academic excellence from an early age. He completed his matriculation from Punjab University in 1948 before embarking on an illustrious academic journey abroad. He earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1957 and went on to obtain a D.Phil in Economics from Nuffield College, Oxford University, in 1962.

His seminal work, India's Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth, published by Clarendon Press, Oxford, in 1964, offered an early critique of India's inward-looking trade policies and reflected the depth of his economic thinking.

Dr Singh also taught at Punjab University and the prestigious Delhi School of Economics, further strengthening his academic credentials. He later served at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretariat, a role that foreshadowed his tenure as Secretary-General of the South Commission in Geneva between 1987 and 1990.

In 1971, Dr Singh joined the Government of India as Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Commerce. He was appointed Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance in 1972, beginning a long and distinguished career in public administration. Over the years, he held several key positions, including Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

Dr Singh's tenure as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 marked a watershed moment in India's economic history. At a time of severe economic crisis, he spearheaded sweeping economic reforms that liberalised the Indian economy and laid the foundation for sustained growth. His leadership during this period earned global recognition and continues to be widely studied and celebrated.

During his lifetime, Dr Singh received numerous national and international honours, including the Padma Vibhushan in 1987. He was also the recipient of the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award of the Indian Science Congress, the Asia Money Award and Euro Money Award for Finance Minister of the Year, and the Adam Smith Prize from the University of Cambridge. He was conferred honorary doctorates by several leading universities, including Cambridge and Oxford.

Dr Singh represented India at major international forums and led delegations to important global conferences, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Cyprus and the World Conference on Human Rights in Vienna in 1993.

In his political career, he served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1991 and as Leader of the Opposition from 1998 to 2004.

Dr Manmohan Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22, 2004, and was re-elected for a second term on May 22, 2009, leaving behind a legacy defined by integrity, intellect, and service to the nation.