Kyrgyzstan Projects Steady Rise In GDP Per Capita In Coming Years
He made this announcement at an expanded meeting of the committees of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) of Kyrgyzstan, convened to consider the report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2024, discuss amendments to the budget for 2025, as well as the draft law on the republican budget for 2026 and forecasts for 2027-2028.
According to him, Kyrgyzstan's economy is demonstrating stable development, which is directly reflected in increased investment activity and strengthened financial resilience of the state. By the end of 2024, GDP per capita amounted to $2,513, marking an 86 percent increase compared to 2021.
"Investment in fixed capital reached 283.2 billion soms ($3.2 billion) in 2024, up by 18.1 percent," the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted.
He also emphasized that the country's monetary policy is aimed at maintaining the stability of the national currency, the som.
"Despite the impact of external factors, including imported inflation, macroeconomic stability is being maintained, creating favorable conditions for long-term development and investment attraction," Adylbek Kasymaliev stated.
