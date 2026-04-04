China Using Digital Governance To Shape Narratives, Suppress Dissent: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, April 4 (IANS) China has, over the past two decades, built an extensive digital governance system that tightly controls online expression while simultaneously amplifying voices in favour of the government.

At the core of this ecosystem lies the '50 Cent Party' in China - also known as Wumao Dang - a loosely organised yet highly effective network of commentators numbering in the millions, tasked not only to counter criticism but to actively shape pro-state narratives and discredit dissenting voices, a report detailed this week.

"Contrary to popular belief, Chinese digital censorship is not solely about deleting content. It is equally about distraction and redirection. Research has shown that a significant portion of pro-government online activity avoids direct confrontation with critics; instead, it floods platforms with positive or irrelevant content to dilute critical discussions. This strategy creates an illusion of consensus while marginalising opposing views," a report in 'Times of Bangladesh' detailed.

"The architecture of China's internet further reinforces this system. The 'Great Firewall' effectively isolates domestic users from global platforms such as Facebook, Twitter (now X), and YouTube, replacing them with tightly controlled alternatives like WeChat, Weibo, and Douyin. These platforms operate under strict regulatory frameworks where content moderation is both automated and human-driven, often guided by opaque state directives,” it added.

According to the report, a wide range of sensitive topics in China - ranging from Xinjiang and Tibet to Hong Kong and Tiananmen - are strictly censored, with those crossing red lines facing risk of account suspension, surveillance, or severe consequences.

"In this environment, freedom of expression exists within clearly defined - and constantly shifting - boundaries. Citizens are not entirely silent; rather, they engage in a form of 'coded speech,' using metaphors, satire, and linguistic creativity to navigate censorship. However, such expressions are fragile and often short-lived, as authorities continuously adapt their monitoring mechanisms,” it mentioned.

The report stressed that the presence of“troll-like behaviour” becomes particularly evident in discussions on sensitive issues, such as the treatment of Uyghur Muslims, where online narratives are regulated by the Chinese authorities, and coordinated efforts frame criticism as“foreign interference” and "misinformation".

The convergence of state policy, digital control, and mass participation, it said, creates a powerful ecosystem that suppresses and delegitimises dissent, with implications extending far beyond China.

“As governments and political actors worldwide observe and, in some cases, emulate aspects of this model, the line between organic public opinion and manufactured consensus becomes increasingly blurred. The rise of algorithm-driven engagement further exacerbates this trend, as outrage and polarisation are often rewarded with visibility,” the report noted.