IPL 2026: If It's A Good Wicket And Scoring At A Great Rate, Then DC Will Match The Intensity, Says Miller

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) experienced left-handed batter David Miller believes though batting intensity in the IPL must be dictated by conditions, his side are well-equipped to raise the tempo when the surface and scoreboard allow.

DC will begin their home leg against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.“I'm a little bit old school, but I definitely think that adapting to the game and looking to take the bowlers down early is what the guys are doing nowadays.

“I still think that if it's a good wicket and we're scoring at a great rate, then we will match the intensity. On the other hand, if the team is in trouble, like the other night, we saw Sameer (Rizvi) and Stubbs do a phenomenal job there. It took the pressure off the team and took the chase deep, so I think it really depends on the situation,” said Miller in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

He also emphasised on the need for players to understand their own strengths and stick to them amid the ultra-attacking nature of batting in T20 cricket.“Each person has their strengths, and personally I know my areas of strength and weakness. It's about ensuring my position of strength and playing from there.

“This game is very difficult, there're several ways to go about it and so many therories going about it. I just you just need to make sure that you stick to what your strengths are.”

Miller also talked about the importance of downtime in the IPL, when matches come at a hectic speed.“I think so. I've been here for many years. It can get quite overwhelming and there's a lot of pressure, travel, expectations, and demands on each player, so downtime is definitely very important.”