China Accelerates Maglev Flatcar To 700 Km/H

Engineers in China have successfully accelerated a multi-ton flatcar powered by electromagnetic propulsion to 700 km/h in just two seconds, Azernews reports.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), this achievement sets a new world record for vehicles of this type.

The magnetic levitation platform reached the target speed on a 400-meter test track before coming to a complete stop.

The technology was developed by specialists at the Defense Science and Technology University in Changsha, Hunan Province, central China. Research in the field of magnetic levitation has been ongoing for 10 years, highlighting the long-term dedication behind this breakthrough.

This development opens up new possibilities for vacuum transport systems powered by electromagnetic propulsion and could provide innovative methods for launching and testing aerospace equipment. Experts note that such technologies might one day revolutionize high-speed travel, making journeys faster, smoother, and more energy-efficient than ever before.

Interestingly, this test could also serve as a blueprint for future hyperloop systems, bringing the concept of near-supersonic ground transport closer to reality.