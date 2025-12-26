Assam Govt To Distribute ADRE Appointment Letters In Jan, CM Sarma Announces Schedule

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Dec 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the schedule for distribution of appointment letters to candidates selected under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), marking another key milestone in the state government's large-scale recruitment drive.

According to the Chief Minister, appointment letters for selected Grade IV candidates will be distributed on January 9, while those selected for Grade III posts will receive their appointment letters on January 10.

CM Sarma said all selected candidates have been requested to attend the programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati at 10 am on the respective dates.

Sharing the update, the Chief Minister said the distribution of appointment letters reflects the government's continued commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment. He reiterated that the ADRE process was conducted in a fair and systematic manner to ensure equal opportunity for aspirants across the state.

The ADRE forms a crucial part of the Assam government's larger promise to provide employment to 1.5 lakh youths.

Earlier, CM Sarma had repeatedly stated that the government is determined to fulfil its commitment of creating one lakh government jobs, which was later enhanced to 1.5 lakh, through transparent recruitment processes without corruption or middlemen.

The Chief Minister has often highlighted that the ADRE examinations were conducted peacefully and efficiently across the state, with strict monitoring to ensure fairness.

He had also noted that the large participation of candidates reflected the trust of the youth in the state's recruitment system.

Over the past few years, the Assam government has distributed appointment letters in phases across various departments, including education, health, police, and other services.

CM Sarma has maintained that the recruitment drive is not just about numbers but about restoring confidence in the system and ensuring that deserving candidates get jobs on merit.

The Chief Minister asserted that employment generation remains one of the top priorities of his government, asserting that transparent recruitment will play a vital role in empowering Assam's youth and strengthening the state's administrative machinery.