Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
USDCHF Wave Analysis 24 December 2025


2025-12-25 11:23:58
(MENAFN- FxPro)

USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

– USDCHF broke support level 0.7885

– Likely to fall to support level 0.7800.

USDCHF currency pair recently broke the support level 0.7885, which is the lower border of the multi-month sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from June.

The breakout of the support level 0.7885 accelerated the active impulse waves iii and 3 – which are a part of the extended downward impulse sequence (C) from May.

Given the strong daily downtrend and the bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next key support level 0.7800.

MENAFN25122025000156011031ID1110525726



FxPro

