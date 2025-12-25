USDCHF Wave Analysis 24 December 2025
USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell
– USDCHF broke support level 0.7885
– Likely to fall to support level 0.7800.
USDCHF currency pair recently broke the support level 0.7885, which is the lower border of the multi-month sideways price range inside which the price has been moving from June.
The breakout of the support level 0.7885 accelerated the active impulse waves iii and 3 – which are a part of the extended downward impulse sequence (C) from May.-p
Given the strong daily downtrend and the bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next key support level 0.7800.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment