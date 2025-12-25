Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethereum Wave Analysis 19 December 2025


Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

– Ethereum reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 3200.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support area between the strong support level 2800.00 (former resistance from June, which has been reversing the price from November) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this from the support area will likely form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – strong buy signal for Ethereum.

Given the strength of the support level 2800.00 and the oversold daily Stochastic, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3200.00.

