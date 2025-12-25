Nvidia Wave Analysis 19 December 2025
Nvidia: ⬆️ Buy
– Nvidia reversed from support area
– Likely to rise to resistance level 190.00
Nvidia recently reversed from the support area between the long-term support level 170.00 (which has been reversing the price from July), 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April and the lower daily Bollinger Band.
The upward reversal from this support area started the active short-term impulse wave (iii).-p
Given the clear daily uptrend, Nvidia can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 190.00 (which stopped earlier wave (iii)).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment