Nvidia Wave Analysis 19 December 2025

Nvidia: ⬆️ Buy

– Nvidia reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 190.00

Nvidia recently reversed from the support area between the long-term support level 170.00 (which has been reversing the price from July), 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area started the active short-term impulse wave (iii).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nvidia can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 190.00 (which stopped earlier wave (iii)).